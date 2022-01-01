Lizzo reaches settlement in Truth Hurts lawsuit

Lizzo has reached a settlement with the three songwriters who claimed she had lifted Truth Hurts from a demo they had created.



The singer has been in a legal battle with songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen and Justin 'Yves' Rothman since October 2019, Rolling Stone reports.



The Raisens and Rothman accused Lizzo of lifting the "melody, lyrics, and chords" in Truth Hurts from Healthy, a demo they helped Lizzo create. They claimed Healthy evolved in the final version of Truth Hurts, which was released in September 2017.



Lizzo sought "a judicial declaration" that they "did not co-author Truth Hurts, and have no right to co-own that work or to share in its profits" in October 2019.



The three songwriters countersued Lizzo in 2020.



Later, U.S. District Judge Dolly M. Gee agreed with Lizzos claim that "a joint author of one copyrightable work does not automatically gain ownership of a derivative work in which the joint author had no hand in creating."



Judge Gee added that the Raisens and Rothman themselves admitted to Healthy being a "standalone" song and not a demo for Truth Hurts.



On Friday, attorneys from both parties stated they had reached a settlement. The attorneys asked for "dismissal of the entire action without prejudice."



Both sides will be required to pay their own legal fees. Other details of the settlement have not been revealed.