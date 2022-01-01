BTS star Jin recovering from finger surgery

BTS member Jin is on the mend after injuring a finger.

A representative for the boyband's management, Big Hit Music, issued a statement on Saturday in which they revealed the singer underwent surgery the previous day.

"Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged," they said. "He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger. The surgery went well, according to the doctors.

"Jin was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19 and has been resting. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilisation and a speedy recovery."

Jin is now recovering from the surgery at home.

"Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health," the spokesperson continued. "We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists."

BTS' next concert is set to take place in Las Vegas on 8 April.