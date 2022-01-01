Shawn Mendes reflects on new 'reality' following Camila Cabello split

Shawn Mendes has reflected on his new "reality" following his breakup with Camila Cabello.

The Treat You Better singer took to Instagram on Friday to share his thought process behind the lyrics for an upcoming track, which is believed to be about his ex-girlfriend.

While playing a few piano keys, Shawn said, "A lot of the (things) that also, like, is resonating in the lyric for me is, like, 'Oh f**k.'

"You don't realise, like, when you're breaking up with someone - and you think it's the right thing to (do) - you don't realise all the s**t that comes after it."

Shawn and Camila, 25, announced their split via a statement released on social media last November. However, in the song, the Canadian hitmaker indicated that he feels a little lost without the Havana star.

"Who do I call when I'm in a panic attack? Who do I call when I'm, like, f**king, on the edge?" the 23-year-old asked. "And I think that's the reality that kind of hit me. 'Oh, I'm on my own now.' Now, I feel like, finally, I'm actually on my own, and I hate that, you know? That's my reality."

Along with an outpouring of support, fans called for the song to be released as soon as possible.

One commenter wrote, "Okay but... drop the song, Shawn. I'm ready to cry."