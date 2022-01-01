Will Butler confirms departure from Arcade Fire

Will Butler has confirmed his exit from the band Arcade Fire.

The longtime member, who is the brother of frontman Win Butler, announced on Saturday that he would be moving on to "new things".

"Hi friends - I've left Arcade Fire. I left at the end of last year, after the new record was complete," he wrote on Twitter. "There was no acute reason beyond that I've changed - and the band has changed - over the last almost 20 years. Time for new things."

Will clarified that though he is no longer working with the band, he will continue to work with Partners In Health - which Arcade Fire has partnered with previously.

"I'll still be working with PLUS1 and Partners in Health - and the many activists and good humans and elected officials I've met - to give people material help; to build better systems of health, justice and government; to try to live up in some way to Paul's example," he continued, referring to Partners In Health founder Dr Paul Farmer, who died on 21 February.

Will has a number of projects lined up, including working on his own record, composing music for a play by David Adjmi, and planning performances for the summer.

"I'll be around! See you around!" his thread concluded.