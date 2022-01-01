Maren Morris begs critics to 'get over' topless photoshoot

Maren Morris has rejected criticism from "prudes" over her 2019 Playboy photoshoot.



After a follower advised her, "Please dress appropriate (sic)," in the comments section of a recent Instagram post, the country music star took to her account and shared a series of posts in which she defended her outfit choices.



"RESPECT 4 MOM BOOBZ," she wrote, adding: "I see this kind of comment a lot on country music accounts at me, soooooo GET OVER IT... Letting all the prudes know women in country music own their sexuality too."



Furthermore, Maren uploaded a black-and-white image from her photoshoot for Playboy from three years ago in which she is seen posing in a cowboy hat.



In the accompanying caption, the mother-of-one insisted that she is incredibly proud of her body.



"Before I go into the next album era, I did @playboy in 2019 and got a lot of hate at the time, but I'm the proudest that I showed country female sexuality in its realist form here," the 31-year-old continued. "We are nuanced, we are messy and stretch-marked in the most beautiful way. Don't sleep on us. We tell your down home stories in the most unflinching, gorgeous lane (sic)."



In response to the post, fellow singer LeAnn Rimes praised Maren's openness.



"I adore this photo! You look stunning! The ones talking s**t are only DYING to let this side of themselves out. Expression, not repression," she added.