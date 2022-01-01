NEWS Dave heading for third week at Number 1 with 'Starlight' Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Dave’s Starlight could be heading for its third week at Number 1 this Friday, although Aitch & Ashanti could mount a challenge with Baby– last week’s highest new entry – still Dave’s closest competition at Number 2.



George Ezra is set to jump six places with Anyone For You up to Number 8. It would be George’s seventh Top 10 single.



Tiesto and Ava Max move one step closer to finally cracking the Top 10 with The Motto currently up four to Number 11.



Camila Cabello continues her upwards trajectory up the chart with Bam Bam featuring Ed Sheeran. The break-up anthem could reach a new peak of Number 15 this Friday.



Bad Boy Chiller Crew’s BMW is looking to move up four places to another peak of Number 17, potentially their first Top 20 hit in the UK.



Following the release of her fifth studio album Crash, Charli XCX could be this week’s biggest gainer with Beg For You featuring Rina Sawayama potentially vaulting a massive 19 places to Number 19, a new highest placing, and Rina’s first Top 20 entry.