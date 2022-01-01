Anne-Marie 'shocked' to get a part in Turning Red

Anne-Marie was “shocked” to be offered a cameo voice role in ‘Turning Red'.

The 30-year-old popstar features in the Disney Pixar movie as a character named Lauren, a classmate of the film’s lead character, and has "no idea" how she managed to get the part.

She said: “Honestly, I have no idea [how I landed this role]. … I was shocked that people would want my voice — my talking voice — involved in something. But it was amazing, and when I watched the trailer I fell in love with it. I just loved everything about it: what it was trying to say, the messages i n it. I was like 100%, I wanted to be involved. I went to watch it at a private screening and fell in love with it even more, and then I went straight to the recording studio after I’d watched it to do the voice over. That was much harder than what I thought it was going to be.”

However, the '2002' hitmaker went on to explain that despite her experience in the studio as musical artist, she found voiceover work "so hard" by comparison.

She told HeyUGuy’: “I thought that it was going to be easy. … This is my comfort zone, I’m in a studio, I’m with a microphone, but it was so hard. There’s just so many ways to say something. There’s so many different tones of your voice, so many different ways, and I was like, ‘is it right? I don’t know, you tell me, because I’m just going to try it every single way possible.’ The timings of everything have to be spot on. I guess with singing you have none of those boundaries. You just sing whatever you want. But it was really difficult. There were a lot of different aspects to it, and it made me appreciate the people that actually do this as their job every day.”