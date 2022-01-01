Ed Sheeran is taking his baby daughter on tour

Ed Sheeran tis taking his baby daughter on tour with him.

The 31-year-old pop star - who has nineteen-month Lyra with wife Cherry Seaborn - was asked how he plans to deal with parenthood while away on his upcoming tour and believes that the logistics are "child friendly".

Speaking on the ‘Carrie Tommy’ podcast, he said: "I’m fortunate enough to be in a stage where it’s weekends. We play Friday Saturday Sunday at stadiums in towns where we will just live in a hotel for the week.

“So it’s actually very child friendly. She’s super portable, she’s not anywhere near the age where she needs to go to school, and she’s going to be good.”

The ‘Thinking Out Loud’ singer explained how the tour dates and locations for his upcoming +–=÷x Tour (pronounced ‘Mathematics Tour’) make it easy to bring his daughter along.

The ‘Shape of You’ singer also compared his upcoming tour to the types of shows he used to play noting, that he started his career in much smaller venues.

Ed explained: “There’s a couple of things that are beneficial about the [Mathematics] tour that I’m on. I used to play toilet venues — tiny, tiny venues that had no dressing room. You’d go in a van and you play these things and you’d play like eight gigs in a row and stay in all shared Travelodge hotel rooms.”

The' +–=÷x Tour' is set to begin in April 2022 in Dublin, with the first leg of the tour taking place in European cities, followed by the second leg New Zealand and Australia throughout early 2023.