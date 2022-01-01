NEWS Dave’s Starlight secures second week at Number 1 with biggest audio streams week of the year Newsdesk Share with :





Dave settles in for a second week at Number 1 in the UK with Starlight.



The track secures the biggest week of audio streams of the year so far, with 6.5 million, improving on Starlight’s opening week performance.



This week’s highest new entry goes to Aitch with Baby at Number 2, which becomes Aitch’s seventh Top 10 single. The single also features a credit for ‘00s R&B siren Ashanti, thanks to a sample from Rock Wit U (Aww Baby), a Number 7 hit in 2003. It becomes her first UK Top 10 since 2005.



Jax Jones and MNEK continue to rise with their collaboration Where Did You Go, moving up three to a new peak of Number 7. Can it crack the Top 5 next week?



American singer and actress Dove Cameron earns her first-ever UK Top 10 single, with Boyfriend jumping five slots to Number 9. Boyfriend has the biggest pure sales of the week, thanks to a limited edition signed CD release.



Another act also earns their first Top 10 entry this week; with viral sensation Cat Burns flying nine places to Number 10 with Go.



Elsewhere, Tiesto and Ava Max reach another new peak with The Motto (15), while Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran’s Bam Bam cracks the Top 20 for the first time (18) and Bad Boy Chiller Crew’s BMW (21) becomes their highest-ever charting single on the Official Singles Chart after jumping 11 places.



TikTok star Em Beihold continues to rise up to another peak with Numb Little Bug (25) and Becky Hill & Galantis also lift six to a new best position for Run (28).



Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa make a great first impression with their team-up Sweetest Pie. Debuting at Number 31, it’s Megan’s fourth UK Top 40 hit and Dua’s 21st.



Producer Liilz scores his first-ever UK chart entry with viral hit Glad U Came featuring ZieZie, which features a heavy sample from The Wanted’s 2011 Number 1 single Glad You Came after it blew up on TikTok.



Tion Wayne & M24 re-enter the Top 40 once again with Knock Knock, rebounding twelve to Number 39, and finally Wilkinson and Issey Cross’s Used to This also returns to the Top 40, up one to Number 40.