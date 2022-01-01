NEWS Rex Orange County claims first UK Number 1 album with 'Who Cares?' Newsdesk Share with :





Rex Orange County scores his first-ever UK Number 1 album with Who Cares?, beating off tough competition from Swedish rockers Ghost.



Hampshire-born Rex Orange County – real name Alexander James O’Connor - has released three studio albums prior to Who Cares? He independently released 2015’s BCos U Will Never B Free and 2017’s Apricot Princess, before signing with RCA to release 2019 Number 5 album Pony.



Accepting his Official Number 1 Album Award, Rex Orange County tells OfficialCharts.com:



“Thank you to everyone who listened to Who Cares? I’m so happy to have an Official Number 1 album in the UK, where I’m from. I appreciate all the love.”



Swedish metal group Ghost enter at Number 2 with IMPERA. Their fifth studio album, IMPERA becomes Ghost's second Top 10 album, out-peaking their previous best with 2018’s Prequelle (10).



Bryan Adams is a new entry at Number 3 with So Happy It Hurts. His new studio album becomes the Canadian star’s eleventh UK Top 10 album to date. See Bryan Adams’.



The Shires’ fifth album 10 Year Plan enters the Official Albums Chart at Number 5, following the duo’s successful slot at last weekend’s C2C: Country to Country music festival. American rapper and singer Lil Durk celebrates a Number 6 debut with 7220, his highest solo Official Albums Chart peak to date.



Elsewhere in the Top 10, Franz Ferdinand’s greatest hits collection Hits to the Head is another new entry at Number 7, also reaching Number 3 on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart.



Eight years after the release of her debut album, Ella Henderson lands the second Top 10 of her career, with her second studio album Everything I Didn’t Say storming into the chart at Number 8. Liverpudlian grunge group The Mysterines celebrate a Top 10 debut for Reeling (9) and a Top 5 finish on this week’s Official Vinyl Albums Chart too (4).



And finally, Thomas Headon scores his first Top 40 album with his Victoria EP, which enters at Number 23.