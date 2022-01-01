Trevor Noah expresses concern for Kanye West as he responds to racial slur

Trevor Noah has reportedly expressed his concern for Kanye West after the rapper directed a racial slur at him on social media.



The Stronger rapper shared a screengrab of the South African comedian appearing in Google search results and wrote the lyrics to Kumbaya, My Lord in the caption, but he changed the words to feature a racially charged slur. Following the post on Wednesday, Kanye was suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating its policies on harassment, hate speech, and bullying.



According to TMZ, The Daily Show host responded to Kanye's post in the comments before the post was taken down. In a screengrab of the comment published by the website, Trevor shared that he's a huge fan of the rapper and "it breaks my heart to see you like this."



"I don't care if you support Trump and I don't care if you roast Pete (Davidson). I do however care when I see you on a path that's dangerously close to peril and pain," he seemingly wrote. "You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting your family. I've woken up too many times and read headlines about men who've killed their exes, their kids and then themselves. I never want to read that headline about you."



Trevor was referring to Kanye's public outbursts about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and co-parenting their four children, as well as her new relationship with comedian Pete. Trevor recently discussed these topics on his TV show.



Addressing the racial slur, the talk show host wrote, "Clearly some people graduate but we still stupid... Don't ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on Black people was teaching us to strip each other of our Blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters, so that we would never unite into a powerful rod."



He ended on a lighter note, adding that the wordplay Kanye used was "funny as s**t", and concluding, "Look after yourself my brother. Hopefully one day we'll all be laughing at this."



Since his suspension, Kanye has completely wiped his Instagram page.