Tom Grennan returns with new single Remind Me

Tom Grennan has released his first new music of 2022, 'Remind Me'.



The 'Little Bit Of Love' hitmaker is back with a euphoric new single recorded with Dua Lipa and Anne-Marie songwriter, LostBoy.



Speaking of the track, Tom said: "I wanted to write a song that reminded me of a moment in my life where I realised I had given up something that was really making a difference in my life – in a good way. It's about reconnecting. It's that feeling when you're at the top of the rollercoaster and you're like: this is the best feeling."



The 26-year-old singer-songwriter - who topped the charts in the UK with his acclaimed second studio album, 'Evering Road', last year - is currently hard at work on his third studio album.



He teased: "I have a new story to tell. I'm on a run, I'm in sixth gear."



Tom is hoping to bag another chart-topping album, following the success of ‘Evering Road’.



He told BANG Showbiz: “In 2022, one goal I hope to achieve … Just to put out good music and hopefully get another number one record, that’s what I would love. I’ll keep working until I can get that.”



The 'Let's Go Home Together' singer also admitted songwriting is his “way of healing”.



Tom views his music as a form of therapy because it allows him to work through his feelings, and he finds he expresses himself better in song than any other way.



He said: “My writing is something that helps me out, when I’m writing about a certain thing I’m like, ‘Woah this is deep but it’s my therapy, I have my way of release, my way of healing, and my outlet. I speak and talk better when I’m singing.”



Meanwhile, the BRIT-nominated artist is set to tour the globe, with shows in the US, Europe and Australia, and will also play his largest headline concert to date at Bedford Park in his hometown of Bedford on June 4.



'Remind Me' is available on all major streaming platforms.