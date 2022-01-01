Taylor Swift reveals why she chose Dylan O'Brien for All Too Well short film

Taylor Swift has explained why Dylan O'Brien was her first choice for the male lead in her All Too Well short film.

The pop star, who released the All Too Well 10-minute version and an accompanying short film last year, explained to Bustle why The Maze Runner star was her first pick.

"Dylan was my first choice for the All Too Well short film because he has that versatility I was looking for," she said. "I'd seen his work and heard nothing but wonderful things about him as a person. Ultimately I want to work with people who love what they do and come at it with enthusiasm, because that's how I approach creating things too."

Swift, along with being the original All Too Well songwriter, directed the short film. She cast O'Brien and Sadie Sink as boyfriend and girlfriend in the film, which depicts the highs and lows of their relationship.

"I had a feeling he (Dylan) would be great at ad-libbing and adding nuance to his character, which enriched the story tenfold... He absolutely blew me away and I feel really lucky that I gained such a great friend from the experience too," Swift said.

In the interview, O'Brien revealed that the music wasn't originally supposed to pause when he and Sink argued after a dinner party.

"Everything was planned to be to music. But then when we played out that scene (with dialogue)," he shared. "(Taylor) immediately marched over and was just like, 'This is it. I'm going to play this in the video.'"