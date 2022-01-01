Def Leppard unveil first album in 7 years, release new single Kick

Def Leppard have announced their first album in seven years.



The 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' hitmakers - comprising Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Vivian Campbell, Phil Collen and Rick Savage - had recently been teasing fans with a countdown timer on the band's website, which included a psychic hotline offering predictions for the big announcement.



And now, the legendary glam metallers have unveiled their 12th studio album, ‘Diamond Star Halos’ - the follow-up to their 2015 eponymous-titled LP - and shared the lead single, 'Kick'; a stadium anthem ready for their upcoming stadium tour with Motley Crue and special guests Poison and Joan Jett.



Frontman Joe is buzzing that the 'Love Bites' rockers have new music to perform at the rescheduled shows, which were originally planned for 2020, but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



He told Billboard: "Had we done that tour when we were supposed to, we’d have been doing the tour with no new music. “Now we’re doing it with a new album to promote, which puts a totally different slant on it. I think the fact we’re going out there refreshed and energised by new music that we can incorporate into the show, which we wouldn’t have been able to do in 2020, is going to make a huge difference in the way we present ourselves.”



The 'Stadium Tour' is set to mark Motley's return after the 'Girls, Girls, Girls' stars confirmed plans to reunite following their 'Final Tour' in 2015.



The jaunt kicks off on June 16 at Atlanta's Truist Park and and concludes on September 9 in Las Vegas.



'Diamond Star Halos' is released on May 27.







The track-listing for 'Diamond Star Halos' is:



1. ‘Take What You Want’



2. ‘Kick’



3. ‘Fire It Up’



4. ‘This Guitar’ (featuring Alison Krauss)



5. ‘SOS Emergency’



6. ‘Liquid Dust’



7. ‘U Rok Mi’



8. ‘Goodbye For Good’



9. ‘All We Need’



10. ‘Open Your Eyes’



11. ‘Gimme a Kiss’



12. ‘Angels’



13. ‘Lifeless’ (featuring Alison Krauss)



14. ‘Unbreakable’



15. ‘From Here To Eternity’