Dolly Parton 'still on voting ballot' for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton remains on the ballot of nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

On Monday, the country music icon announced via social media that she had requested her name be removed from the voting ballot as she didn't feel she deserved the right to be considered for induction following her nomination earlier this year.

However, a spokesperson for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation issued a statement on Thursday in which they indicated Dolly will remain in the running for induction into the prestigious museum.

"From its inception, Rock and Roll has had deep roots in Rhythm & Blues and Country music. It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture," they said, according to Variety. "Dolly Parton's music impacted a generation of young fans and influenced countless artists that followed. Her nomination to be considered for induction into to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame followed the same process as all other artists who have been considered."

The representative went on to note that voting papers were sent out this month.

"We are in awe of Dolly's brilliant talent and pioneering spirit and are proud to have nominated her for induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," they continued.

The other nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame include Eminem, Beck, Carly Simon, Kate Bush, Duran Duran, A Tribe Called Quest, and Lionel Richie, among others. The class of 2022 inductees will be revealed in May.