Michael Bublé's new album is 'love note to the world'

Michael Bublé has described his brand-new album Higher as a "love note to the world".

The Canadian singer made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night to promote his ninth studio record, and during the chat, became emotional when he reflected on his inspirations for the music - specifically his eight-year-old son Noah's recovery from cancer.

"I am so grateful that my son and my family is OK and healthy. We've all gone through a tonne. No one gets through this life without dealing with struggles and pain, and all of that," Bublé mused. "For me, I think, for the first time in years I'm alive. I'm breathing. And if you can't hear or feel the joy in that record, of how I feel in my life, you never will. This is an expression of love. It really is. It's a love note to the world."

Elsewhere in the interview, Bublé performed a verse of Stan Rogers' sea shanty, Barrett's Privateers, alongside Colbert, and praised music icon Paul McCartney for helping him produce a cover of his song My Valentine for the record.

"I sent it to him with my phone number, never thinking I'd get a call. And I was driving on Sunset in L.A. and the phone rang. And I said, 'Hello' and this beautiful voice said, 'Hi. It's Paul Mac.' And I panicked, and I swear to God, I said, 'It's Mickey Bubs,'" the 46-year-old laughed. "He's unreal."

Higher is set to be released on 25 March.