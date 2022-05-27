Liam Gallagher to release a new live album

Liam Gallagher is to release a new live album.



The 49-year-old musician - who shot to fame alongside older brother Noel as part of rock band Oasis back in the 1990s - will release ‘Down By The River Thames', a live recording of his show which was originally streamed live during lockdown.



He said: "So here it is, the gig they said we could never pull off! As we were in lockdown, bored and depressed, rock ‘n’ roll came to save the day once again. It was a top night and a top gig and it’s captured here on record for you to all enjoy.”



Originally streamed on December 5th 2020, the show featured Oasis classics such as ‘Supersonic' and ‘Cigarettes Alcohol' as well as performances from his chart-topping solo albums including 'Wall of Glass', 'Greedy Soul' and ‘Once’.



The show also featured the debut solo performances of the Oasis songs ‘Hello’, ‘Fade Away’ and ‘Headshrinker’, and the first live version of ‘All You’re Dreaming Of’.



The live album will be released on May 27th on an orange double-vinyl, CD and digital formats, with the CD and download formats will be retailing at a special price of £5.



What's more, the release of 'Down by the River Thames' will coincide with the release of Liam's highly-anticipated third studio album 'C’MON YOU KNOW', which has already given him the biggest solo hit of his career so far with lead single ‘Everything’s Electric' with Dave Grohl reached #18. in the charts.



Both ‘Down By The River Thames’ and ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ will also be available as a set of value-bundles upon release, which includes both albums on CD (£11.99) or standard vinyl (£34.99); a bundle featuring the ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ cassette and the ‘… River Thames’ vinyl (£24.99); and the exclusive vinyl book pack of ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ with the standard ‘… River Thames’ vinyl (£58.99).



'Down By the River Thames' is available for pre-order here https://lnk.to/DownByTheRiverThames-PreOrder.



'C'MON YOU KNOW' is available for pre-order at https://lnk.to/DBTRT-PreOrder