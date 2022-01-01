Kid Cudi impressed by daughter's 'real' horror movie commentary

Kid Cudi is impressed by his daughter's "real" commentary on horror films.

The rapper/actor made an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday to promote his new slasher film, X.

During the conversation, Kudi revealed that the first scary movie he watched with his 11-year-old daughter Vada was 2017's It.

"I said, 'Okay, I think you're old enough to watch something.' I think It came out at that time," he said, causing members of the audience to gasp.

While Kudi monitored Vada's reaction to Pennywise the Dancing Clown, he was amazed by her perspective.

"She's just like, 'Why they following that clown?' I love sitting with her," he said. "She has these commentaries during the movies, and she says the realest stuff. It's like, 'I feel you, kid.'"

X, starring Mia Goth, Jenna Ortega, and Martin Henderson, hits cinemas on Friday.