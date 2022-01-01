Mimi Webb says her job as a shop assistant prepared her for a life in pop music .

The 21-year-old singer - who shot to fame when her debut single 'Before I Go' went viral on TikTok - previously worked in retail before finding success in the music industry and thinks that the role gave her the work ethic she has today.

She said: "I started in retail when I was like, 16, or 17. I'd do weekdays and a few weekends while I was in and out of the studio. It is hard. You have to keep going and you are on your feet, but it definitely taught me to keep going now, which is useful!"

The 'House on Fire' hitmaker went on to explain that while she is "very busy" as a pop star these days, she "loves it" and appreciates the "non-stop life-style."

She told the Daily Star's Wired column: " Now I am very busy but I love it. I feel like I am living that popstar life where you are just non-stop and it's just so nice."

Mimi will be taking to the stage for various festivals across the country throughout 2022, and at one point will team up with fellow pop star and '2002' hitmaker Anne-Marie.

She said: "I'm doing lots [of festivals], including one with Anne-Marie which will be fun. I've done Reading and Leeds but not performed at many before. But we will be on the tour bus or hotel rather than camping. I'm not the best camper, I'm not gonna lie!"