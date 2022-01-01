Rihanna jokes she'll be a 'psycho' type of mother

Rihanna has joked she will be a "psycho" when it comes to protecting her child.

The music superstar, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, told Elle.com that she expects her parenting style to be like Teresa Giudice from The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

"Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids," she explained. "She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be. Psycho about it."

When the interviewer joked that she might "flip a table", Rihanna replied, "Worse. You talk about my kids, it's over."

The 34-year-old announced her pregnancy in late January when she showed off her baby bump during a walk with Rocky in New York.

In her interview with Elle, she revealed she was in her third trimester and sometimes has little motivation to get ready.

"There's also those days, girl. Especially in the third trimester where you wake up and you're like, 'Oh, do I have to get dressed?'" she shared. "Make-up for sure helps you feel like a real person. I just focused a lot on moisturising and on contouring. The face gets a little round and chubby. The nose starts to spread.

"Everything is a challenge, from getting dressed and how you're going to do your make-up. But I like challenges. I like things that force me to be creative and create in new ways. And with beauty, there's so much that you can do."

The singer gave the interview to celebrate the launch of her Fenty Beauty line in Ulta Beauty stores.