Kanye West launches scathing attack on Pete Davidson across Instagram posts

Kanye West went on a tirade against his ex-wife Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend Pete Davidson on Instagram on Wednesday morning.



The Stronger rapper, who has been insulting Kim and Pete on and off on Instagram in recent weeks, continued on Wednesday by posting a screengrab of a 2019 Breitbart article with the headline, "Pete Davidson Enrages Audience with Jokes About Having Sex with a Baby".



The 44-year-old cited the article as "another reason" why Pete - who was absent from the most recent episode of Saturday Night Live - cannot go near his and Kim's four children.



"Yet another reason why SKETE (Pete) gotta stay away from my children," he wrote. "Oh and nobody noticed that he ain't show up to SNL Because Mr. I can help you with meds had a mental breakdown after we ran him off the internet SKETE you not built for this I already blacked the Super Bowl out on you Apologize to your family for being in your family (sic)."



The article referenced Pete's 2019 stand-up routine at The Bell House in Brooklyn, during which he joked about babysitting a friend's child who began sucking on his finger. He quipped, "I don't want to f**k this baby, but he's asking for it."



In a follow-up Instagram post, the musician sensationally claimed, "Im really concerned that SKETE will get my kids mom hooked on drugs He's in rehab every 2 months (sic)."



The comedian, who has been candid about smoking marijuana, is believed to have been to rehab twice - once in 2017 and once in 2019.



Kanye also posted a picture of Pete's Hillary Clinton tattoo and wrote a message to Saturday Night Live writer Dave Sirus.



"Come on Dave please help write some more culturally irrelevant jokes for SKETE You don't have to have talent these days you just need a Hillary Clinton tattoo," he wrote.



The Monster hitmaker also took aim at talk show host Trevor Noah and actor D. L. Hughley during Wednesday's Instagram spree.