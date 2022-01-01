Kane Brown leads CMT Music Awards nominees

- ARTISTS
- NEWS
- UNDERGROUND
- TICKET NEWS
- COMPETITION
Kane Brown leads this year's CMT Music Awards nominations with four.
The One Mississippi singer is the frontrunner going into the fan-voted country music video awards ceremony. He is closely followed by Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and first-time nominees BRELAND and Cody Johnson with three nominations each.
Brown, Ballerini, Guyton and Johnson are all up for the coveted Video of the Year prize for One Mississippi, Half of My Hometown, Remember Her Name and 'Til You Can’t, respectively. They will also be competing against videos by Brandi Carlile, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton.
The 2022 CMT Music Awards will be hosted by Ballerini and Avengers star Anthony Mackie on 15 April. It will be broadcast live on CBS from Nashville.
The main list of nominees is as follows:
Video of the Year
Brandi Carlile – Right On Time
Cody Johnson – 'Til You Can’t
Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – Never Say Never
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You
Kacey Musgraves – justified
Kane Brown – One Mississippi
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – half of my hometown
Luke Combs – Forever After All
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert – If I Was A Cowboy
Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)
Female Video of the Year
Brandi Carlile – Right On Time
Gabby Barrett – Footprints On The Moon
Kacey Musgraves – justified
Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert – If I Was A Cowboy
Tenille Arts – Back Then, Right Now
Male Video of the Year
Cody Johnson – 'Til You Can’t
Eric Church – Heart On Fire
Kane Brown – One Mississippi
Luke Bryan – Waves
Luke Combs – Forever After All
Thomas Rhett – Country Again
Walker Hayes – Fancy Like
Group/Duo Video of the Year
Brothers Osborne – I’m Not For Everyone
Dan + Shay – Steal My Love
Maddie & Tae – Woman You Got
Old Dominion – I Was On a Boat That Day
Parmalee – Take My Name
Zac Brown Band – Same Boat
Breakthrough Video of the Year
BRELAND – Cross Country
Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – I Can’t
Elvie Shane – My Boy
Parker McCollum – To Be Loved By You
Priscilla Block – Just About Over You
Tenille Arts – Back Then, Right Now
Collaborative Video of the Year
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted To Be That Girl
Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – Thinking ‘Bout You
Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – Lil Bit
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You
Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – Freedom Was A Highway
Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – Buy Dirt
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – half of my hometown
CMT Performance of the Year
Brothers Osborne – Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)
George Strait – Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)
H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
Kane Brown – Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)
Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND – Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)
Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND – Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends).