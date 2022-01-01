Kane Brown leads CMT Music Awards nominees

Kane Brown leads this year's CMT Music Awards nominations with four.

The One Mississippi singer is the frontrunner going into the fan-voted country music video awards ceremony. He is closely followed by Kelsea Ballerini, Mickey Guyton and first-time nominees BRELAND and Cody Johnson with three nominations each.

Brown, Ballerini, Guyton and Johnson are all up for the coveted Video of the Year prize for One Mississippi, Half of My Hometown, Remember Her Name and 'Til You Can’t, respectively. They will also be competing against videos by Brandi Carlile, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Taylor Swift featuring Chris Stapleton.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards will be hosted by Ballerini and Avengers star Anthony Mackie on 15 April. It will be broadcast live on CBS from Nashville.

The main list of nominees is as follows:

Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – Right On Time

Cody Johnson – 'Til You Can’t

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – Never Say Never

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You

Kacey Musgraves – justified

Kane Brown – One Mississippi

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – half of my hometown

Luke Combs – Forever After All

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert – If I Was A Cowboy

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)

Female Video of the Year

Brandi Carlile – Right On Time

Gabby Barrett – Footprints On The Moon

Kacey Musgraves – justified

Maren Morris – Circles Around This Town

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert – If I Was A Cowboy

Tenille Arts – Back Then, Right Now

Male Video of the Year

Cody Johnson – 'Til You Can’t

Eric Church – Heart On Fire

Kane Brown – One Mississippi

Luke Bryan – Waves

Luke Combs – Forever After All

Thomas Rhett – Country Again

Walker Hayes – Fancy Like

Group/Duo Video of the Year

Brothers Osborne – I’m Not For Everyone

Dan + Shay – Steal My Love

Maddie & Tae – Woman You Got

Old Dominion – I Was On a Boat That Day

Parmalee – Take My Name

Zac Brown Band – Same Boat

Breakthrough Video of the Year

BRELAND – Cross Country

Caitlyn Smith feat. Old Dominion – I Can’t

Elvie Shane – My Boy

Parker McCollum – To Be Loved By You

Priscilla Block – Just About Over You

Tenille Arts – Back Then, Right Now

Collaborative Video of the Year

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde – Never Wanted To Be That Girl

Dustin Lynch feat. MacKenzie Porter – Thinking ‘Bout You

Nelly & Florida Georgia Line – Lil Bit

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – If I Didn’t Love You

Jimmie Allen & Brad Paisley – Freedom Was A Highway

Jordan Davis feat. Luke Bryan – Buy Dirt

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – half of my hometown

CMT Performance of the Year

Brothers Osborne – Muskrat Greene/Dead Man’s Curve Medley (from CMT Campfire Sessions)

George Strait – Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone (from CMT GIANTS: Charley Pride)

H.E.R. feat. Chris Stapleton – Hold On (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Kane Brown – Three Wooden Crosses (from 2021 CMT Artists of the Year)

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Paul Klein of LANY – I Quit Drinking (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Mickey Guyton feat. Gladys Knight & BRELAND – Friendship Train (from 2021 CMT Music Awards)

Nelly feat. Kane Brown, Blanco Brown & BRELAND – Ride Wit Me (from CMT Crossroads: Nelly & Friends).