Live two-hour Concert for Ukraine gets go-ahead

ITV, STV and Livewire Pictures are to join forces with the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and the media & entertainment group Global to stage a two hour fundraiser concert raising money for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine on Tuesday 29th March.



Concert for Ukraine will bring together names from the world of music for a unique event spreading a message of hope and support, and most importantly, raising funds for the ongoing DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.



A line-up of presenters and artists, to be announced over the coming days, will take part in the live show, which will be broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player. The show is produced by Livewire Pictures. Global, the Media & Entertainment Group, is joining as media partner, and Marks & Spencer will be headline sponsors for the broadcast.



Additionally, all sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event (primetime across both linear and simulcast), which is expected to raise over £3 million, will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.



The broadcast will combine emotive music performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict in Ukraine. Viewers will be able to donate money to the cause throughout the evening.



ITV has a long history of supporting DEC appeals, most recently through an appeal for the Afghanistan Crisis in December 2021. Additionally, ITV has raised £60 million for Soccer Aid for UNICEF’s global work since the show began, and regularly raises awareness of different charitable causes and organisations through daytime and regional news coverage.