I Like It: Cardi B is an unlikely My Chemical Romance fan

Cardi B has declared her love for My Chemical Romance.

The 'I Like It' rapper is an unlikely fan of the emo rockers and said "they don't make music like this anymore" in reference to Gerard Way and co's 2004 hit 'I'm Not Okay (I Promise)' from 'Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge'.

Alongside a link to the music video for the track, Cardi tweeted: "They don’t make music like this anymore."

And MCR replied: "Grazie mille Cardi!", "Thank you very much" in Italian.

Many fans have now called for the 'WAP' hitmaker and 'Helena' group to collaborate, however, it's unlikely Cardi will approach the band, as she recently admitted she is "too shy" to ask male artists to collaborate with her.

The Grammy winner - who has appeared on songs with the likes of Bruno Mars and Maroon 5 - doesn't have the nerve to ask some of her favourite male music stars to jump on a track with her because she get's "star-struck" easily and fears she will sound "corny".

She confessed: "The thing is, I’m shy — and really shy to reach out to male artists, to be honest with you. That’s why a lot of collabs that I want, I haven’t gotten yet because I’m scared to reach out. I always get a little star-struck. I be thinking I’m corny, even though I’m funny."

Cardi previously gave an insight into her eclectic music taste when she revealed she is a fan of synth-pop legends Pet Shop Boys.

She tweeted last year: "Pet shop boys are a really underrated group.I love them !! My mom always used to listen to them. (sic)"

In a previous post in 2018, however, Cardi admitted she didn't understand the 'It's A Sin' hitmakers' lyrics.

She asked her millions of followers: "Question..so i love pet shop boys music .My favorite song from them is RENT but i really don’t understand what are they trying to say ?what does the song mean? (sic)"