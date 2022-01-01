Dove Cameron wants 'gayest crossover ever' with Lil Nas X

Dove Cameron wants the "gayest crossover of all time" with Lil Nas X.

The 'Boyfriend' hitmaker - who has previously said she identifies most with the term “queer” to describe her sexuality - was blown away to find out the 'Old Town Road' rapper is a big fan, and she hopes they can collaborate on a song in the future.

She told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "I had this song called 'We Belong' two years ago and he messaged me out of nowhere and said, 'I love your new song', and I was like, 'What? How do you even know who I am?'

"He's lovely and very supportive. He's one of the coolest people in the world so I'm very flattered.

"I would love to work with Lil Nas X. That would be one of the collaborations of my dreams. It would be the gayest crossover of all time."

The former 'Liv and Maddie' Disney star ended up releasing 'Boyfiend' after a snippet of the song went viral on TikTok, and she admitted she didn't expect to be putting such a personal song out there already.

She explained: "This is definitely not a song I imagined I would be sharing with people. I didn't know if I was ever going to put it out.

"So to see the reception both in the US and globally, it's very strange and an amazing, unexpected feeling."

Meanwhile, Dove was prompted to come out publicly when she released the lyric video for ‘We Belong’, as she was accused of “queerbaiting” for including drawings of two women kissing.

And the ‘Powerpuff’ actress then chose to take to Instagram to let her fans know the real reason she included the animated scenes.

She previously said: “I went on Instagram Live and said ‘Guys, I really needed to explain something to you. Maybe I haven’t said it, but I’m super queer. This is something I want to represent through my music because it’s who I am.' ”