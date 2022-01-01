Kelis' husband Mike Mora dies

Kelis' husband Mike Mora has died following a battle with cancer.



The Milkshake hitmaker's management team confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Monday that the photographer had recently passed away following a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. He was 37.



"Sadly, it's true that Mike Mora has passed away. We would ask all to respect Kelis and her family's privacy as of right now. Thank you," Steve Satterthwaite from Red Light Management told the publication.



Actor and musician Evan Ross paid tribute to his friend on Instagram on Monday, but the post has since been deleted.



"We lost a brother Yesterday. We will truly miss you Mike," he wrote beside a black-and-white portrait. "Thinking of some of the great times we all spent together.



"Everything I saw you do. Was built in passion. I loved connecting again with you... Hearing about your children and the life you and your wife have built. I'm sending all the prayers and love to your family brother. @kelis RIP @mikemorafotos (sic)."



Mora announced on Instagram last September that he was diagnosed with advanced stomach cancer in September 2020 and had been given 18 months to live.



Kelis and Mora married in 2014 and have two children - six-year-old son Shepherd and 18-month-old daughter Galilee. She also shares a 12-year-old son with her ex-husband Nas.



The singer, 42, has yet to publicly comment on her husband's death.