Diana Ross is playing Longleat in July

Diana Ross is set to play Longleat.



The 'I'm Coming Out' hitmaker - who is also playing the Sunday teatime legends slot at Glastonbury in June - has just been announced to headline the Live at Longleat series in Wiltshire, England on July 1.



The show at the wildlife park is part of the music legend's 'Thank U Tour' dates in the UK in support of her 2021 album 'Thank You' - which featured the former Supremes star's first original material since 1999's 'Every Day Is a New Day'.



Sir Tom Jones, Simply Red, Michael Ball and Alfie Boe and Tears For Fears were previously confirmed.



The 'Delilah' hitmaker will play Longleat on June 23, followed by Simply Red on June 24, Ball and Boe on June 28, and Tears For Fears on July 2.



It was recently reported that Glastonbury organisers are planning to expand the Pyramid Stage just for Diana due to the expected popularity.



Organiser Emily Eavis told The Sun newspaper: "I can't think of anyone who won't go and see Diana Ross. We've been waiting a long time for this!"



The 'Chain Reaction' hitmaker was first announced to be performing at Glastonbury over two years ago but the festival has been delayed twice due to COVID-19.



Emily said at the time of her re-booking: "We were so excited to book such a legend for Glastonbury 2020 and are so happy that she’s the first to re-confirm for next year."



A pre-sale for Diana's Longleat show takes place 10am on Thursday (17.03.22)



Tickets go on general sale 10am on Friday (18.03.22) Ticketmaster.co.uk.







Diana Ross 2022 UK tour dates:



Friday 10 June – Cardiff Castle



Sunday 12 June – Childerley Orchard, Cambridge



Tuesday 14 June – AO Arena, Manchester



Wednesday 15 June – First Direct Arena, Leeds



Friday 17 June – OVO Hydro, Glasgow



Saturday 18 June – M S Bank Arena, Liverpool



Monday 20 June – Utilita Arena, Birmingham



Tuesday 21 June – Eden Project, St Austell



Thursday 23 June – O2 Arena, London



Friday 24 June – O2 Arena, London



Tuesday 28 June – Lytham Green, Lancashire



Wednesday 29 June – Emirates Riversides, Durham



Friday 1 July – Longleat, Wiltshire



Sunday 3 July – 3Arena, Dublin