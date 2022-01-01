Camila Cabello announces virtual Familia TikTok performance

Camila Cabello has announced a virtual concert on TikTok to debut new songs from her album 'Familia'.

Fans of the 'Havana' hitmaker can expect “a fantastical trip through the artist’s mind" with the special performance dubbed 'Familia: Welcome To The Family', which heads to the video-sharing platform on April 7.

A description of the immersive experience read: “The performance was created using eye-popping XR, augmenting Camila’s singing and choreography with immersive visual effects bringing Camila’s creativity to her fans like never before.

“Camila creates an engrossing virtual world for each song she performs, leading the audience on a surreal journey through an ever-shifting reality. Familia: Welcome To The Family is a one-of-a-kind experience you don’t want to miss.”

The live-stream kicks off at 4pm PT/7pm ET on April 7. The UK reshowing takes place at 7pm BST on April 9.

Camila's hotly-awaited third studio album was inspired by spending more time with her family during the pandemic.

She said: "I want it to be that kind of family affair, selfishly, because it would make me happy.

"It would make my life better and that's what I want, so that's really what I was trying to manifest with this whole album."

As well as the lead single, 'Don't Go Yet', it's set to feature her latest collaboration with Ed Sheeran, 'Bam Bam'.

The former Fifth Harmony star added how she felt like she'd reconnected with her roots and benefited from a newfound sense of freedom.

She said: "I think ‘Don’t Go Yet’ is just I think sonically and melodically, just me being free.

"I think being in Miami for so long and having more family around me and speaking Spanish more made me feel, I don’t know, just kind of brought me back.

"I think my roots went deeper in a way that I really needed. And I think this album for me was a manifestation. The name of my album is ‘Familia.'"