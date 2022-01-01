Britney Spears calls out father Jamie on Instagram

Britney Spears has slammed her father Jamie Spears for stripping her of her womanhood when he became her conservator.



The Toxic singer posted a picture of her bra on Instagram on Monday with a lengthy caption detailing her time in Maui and a story about breastfeeding. She also recalled what Jamie allegedly said to her when he became her conservator in 2008.



"The first day my dad became my conservator I will never forget!!!" she wrote. "He said sit down in that chair... we're going to have a talk. He said 'I'm Britney Spears and I call the shots from now on' and ever since that day I felt a huge part of my womanhood stripped from me... I was never the same."



The pop star, who has spoken out about her father many times, also accused him of playing her like "a game of chess".



Jamie Spears was suspended from the conservatorship after 13 years in September and the controversial legal arrangement was terminated altogether in November.



In the caption, the 40-year-old went on to admit that, despite her heartache, she missed "the deep angst of living in secret" because it made her feel "so alive".



The post has since been deleted.