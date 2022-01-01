Dolly Parton withdraws from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame consideration

Dolly Parton has withdrawn her nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

In February, officials at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation announced the names of the musicians in the running for induction into the revered music museum, with the Jolene hitmaker appearing as a first-time nominee.

However, on Monday, the 9 to 5 singer announced via social media that she has removed her name from the voting ballot as she doesn't feel like she's earned the right to be considered for induction.

"Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out," she wrote. "I do hope that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy."

The 76-year-old added that her nomination has inspired her to venture into the rock genre, something her husband Carl Dean has urged her to do.

"This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do! My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!" the country music icon concluded.

This year's nominees also include Eminem, Beck, Carly Simon, Kate Bush, Duran Duran, A Tribe Called Quest, and Lionel Richie, among others. The class of 2022 inductees will be revealed in May.