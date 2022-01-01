Dolly Parton 'respectfully bows out' of Hall of Fame race

Dolly Parton has opted out of the race to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.



The 76-year-old icon has taken to social media to announce that she's "respectfully" bowing out of the race, as she doesn't feel she's "earned that right".



The 'Jolene' hitmaker said in a post on Instagram: "Dolly here! Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, I don't feel that I have earned that right. I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out.



"I do hope that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will understand and be willing to consider me again - if I'm ever worthy. This has, however, inspired me to put out a hopefully great rock 'n' roll album at some point in the future, which I have always wanted to do!"



Dolly subsequently described her husband, Carl Dean, as a "total rock 'n' roll freak".



And she wished the other candidates - which includes the likes of Eminem, Lionel Richie, Rage Against the Machine, Judas Priest and Beck - good luck ahead of the induction.



She wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "My husband is a total rock 'n' roll freak, and has always encouraged me to do one. I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!"



This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class is due to be announced in May, but Dolly previously expressed her surprise at being nominated.



The '9 to 5' hitmaker said in February: "I was absolutely floored when I heard that. I've never thought of myself as being rock 'n' roll in any sense of the word."