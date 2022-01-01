NEWS Rex Orange CountyRex Orange County on course to claim his first UK Number 1 album with 'Who Cares?' Newsdesk Share with :





Rex Orange County is on course to claim his first ever UK Number 1 album this week with Who Cares?



The 23-year-old singer from Hampshire – real name Alexander James O’Connor – currently leads what looks set to be an all-new Official Albums Chart Top 5.



Rex Orange County’s fourth studio album – his second to be released with major label backing – is on track to debut at Number 1, beating the peak of his previous record Pony (5). See Rex Orange County’s full Official Charts history here.



Elsewhere in the Top 5, Swedish heavy metal group Ghost currently sit at Number 2 with their fifth studio album IMPERA. It could become the band’s second Top 10 album, following 2018’s Prequelle (10).



Bryan Adams is on course for a Number 3 debut with So Happy it Hurts, his fifteenth studio album. The record could become Bryan’s eleventh UK Top 10 album to date.



Currently at Number 4, Franz Ferdinand’s greatest hits collection Hits to the Head is on track to become their sixth UK Top 10 album, potentially giving the group their highest Official Albums Chart peak since 2009’s Tonight which peaked at Number 5.



Rounding off the all-new Top 5 are The Shires, whose fifth studio album 10 Year Plan looks set for a Number 5 debut following the group’s C2C: County to Country music festival slot. The band last hit the Official Albums Chart Top 5 with 2020’s Good Years (3).



Elsewhere in the Top 10, four-piece Liverpudlian grunge group The Mysterines’ Reeling currently sits at Number 6, while Ella Henderson’s second studio album Everything I Didn’t Say is set for a Number 7 debut. Ella is this week’s guest on The Record Club with Bowers & Wilkins, discussing the making of the album on Wednesday 16th March at 6.30pm.



British-Australian singer Thomas Headon is on course for a Number 9 entry with his Victoria EP, while American rapper & singer Lil Durk sits at Number 10 with 7220.



Elsewhere in the Top 40, Sam Fender could see his chart-topping second album Seventeen Going Under rebound 14 places to Number 22 following his performance on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway last weekend.



Another new entry could come from New York band Bodega’s Broken Equipment at Number 28 midweek, and finally English alt-rockers The Boo Radleys’ first album in 24 years, Keep on with Falling, sits at Number 39.