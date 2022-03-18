Ed Sheeran joins star-studded line-up for Radio 1's Big Weekend

Ed Sheeran is set to star at Radio 1's Big Weekend.

The 31-year-old pop singer will perform on the main stage at Coventry's War Memorial Park on May 28, and Ed is already looking forward to the event.

The 'Thinking Out Loud' hitmaker said: "I can't wait to kick off festival season and perform in front of a live audience at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022 in Coventry. See you all there!"

The Big Weekend will also feature performances from the likes of Aitch, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Calvin Harris and YUNGBLUD, all of whom will be taking to the main stage.

Anne-Marie said: "Can't wait to be back on stage in front of actual humans for Radio 1's Big Weekend this year! The show is gonna be really special."

Meanwhile, the line-up on Sunday includes Easy Life, KSI, Mimi Webb, Sam Fender, Sigrid and Tom Grennan.

Already, KSI "cannot wait" to perform in front of his fans in Coventry.

The YouTuber-turned-rapper shared: "Ya boy KSI is performing at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2022. Cannot wait to get out and perform in front of you all in Coventry. Expect all the hits and maybe even a few surprises!"

Aled Haydn Jones, the Head of Radio 1, has also revealed that even more "exciting names" will be announced for the Big Weekend later this week.

He said: "We are kicking off the UK's festival season in true Radio 1 style with an incredible line up of acts already on the bill, and more exciting names to be revealed this week. We can't wait to bring our flagship live music event to Coventry for 2022."

Tickets for the Big Weekend will go on sale on Friday (18.03.22), with more line-up announcements to be made this week on 'Radio 1 Breakfast' and on 'Future Sounds'.