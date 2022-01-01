Has Doja Cat teased a Dua Lipa collab?

Doja Cat has sparked speculation she's collaborated with Dua Lipa.

The 'Woman' hitmaker took to Instagram to post a car selfie over the weekend and jokingly claimed that the 'Levitating' hitmaker is "trapped" in her "basement".

The 26-year-old rapper captioned the post: "dua lipa is trapped in my basement. (sic)"

Several fans have taken to the comments to suggest this could mean the pair have recorded a duet together.

Dua - who is currently in the US performing as part of her 'Future Nostalgia' tour - has just released 'Sweetest Pie' with rap megastar Megan Thee Stallion.

Meanwhile, Doja is set to join The Weeknd on his North American leg of the ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour.

The 'Save Your Tears' hitmaker recently unveiled the first stint of the world tour in support of his albums 'After Hours' and Dawn FM', which will see him and the 'Say So' hitmaker perform at stadiums this summer.

The jaunt kicks off in his home city of Toronto on July 8, and is scheduled to wrap on September 2 in Los Angeles.

The megastar - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - is expected to announce further dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The Weeknd and Doja released the duet 'You Right' on the latter's 2021 album 'Planet Her'.