Stormzy confirms his highly-anticipated third albumi

Last night, British musician, Stormzy confirmed that his highly anticipated third album is officially on the way!



Making his return to the live sphere, Stormzy performed an incredible show to mark the first night of his long-awaited ‘Heavy Is The Head’ UK tour in Cardiff, Wales. During the show, Stormzy displayed a poignant video clip on stage, which featured a plethora of candid studio snippets of the journey he took to record the forthcoming project. The video concluded with confirmation that his, as of yet untitled third studio album, will arrive this year and is available to pre-order now, obtainable first for those attending the UK leg of his ‘Heavy Is The Head’ tour; A personal gesture of gratitude to his loyal and supportive fans who have waited almost two years for the UK shows.



More information surrounding Stormzy’s third album will be unveiled in due time.