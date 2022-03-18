The Rolling Stones unveil 60th anniversary tour dates

The Rolling Stones will embark on a 60th-anniversary tour this summer.

The 'Start Me Up' hitmakers have unveiled the tour dates for their 'SIXTY' tour, after teasing fans on social media.

The iconic band confirmed they will play Liverpool's Anfield Stadium on June 9, and two nights at American Express presents BST Hyde Park on June 25 and July 3, as part of the UK and European run.

It will mark their first concert in Liverpool in over 50 years, the last time being at the Empire Theatre in 1971.

The jaunt - which follows the 'No Filter Tour' - will also see them play across Europe, including shows in Munich, Brussels, Vienna, Lyon, Paris and Stockholm.

Guitarist Keith Richards said: “Sorry to keep you all hanging around, but the waiting is over.

“I’ve always said the best place for rock and roll is on being on stage with the Stones and this year is very special. Looking forward to rehearsing with Mick and Ronnie and some friends, the wheels are in motion. See you all very soon.”

Bassist Ronnie Wood added: “When I look out at the sea of people when we play in Europe all I can see is smiles. It’s heart-warming and I’m glad we make people happy every time we play live. Can’t wait to get on this brand-new stage with the boys and have some fun.”

The anniversary shows will include a tribute to late drummer Charlie Watts, who passed away last summer aged 80.

A source recently teased: “Charlie will not be far from anyone’s thoughts as the Stones mark this milestone.”

Meanwhile, Keith has confirmed the group are working on their first new music since the death of Charlie.

The 'Satisfaction' rocker has revealed he and 78-year-old frontman Sir Mick Jagger have "eight or nine new pieces of material", which they worked on with 65-year-old touring drummer Steve Jordan.

Appearing on 'CBS Sunday Morning', the 78-year-old guitar god spilled: “It’ll be interesting to find out the dynamics now that Steve’s in the band.

“It’s sort of metamorphosing into something else. I was working with Mick last week, and Steve, and we came up with some, eight or nine new pieces of material. Which is overwhelming by our standards. Other times, [songwriting is] like a desert.”

When quizzed on why penning new music can be challenging, he coyly replied: "It’s the muse thing. If I could find her address (laughing).”

The 'Paint it Black' band are working on their first album of new material since 2005's 'A Bigger Bang'.

The Stones released the blues covers record 'Blue and Lonesome' in 2015.

Tickets for the 'SIXTY' tour go on sale 10am on Friday (18.03.22).

The Rolling Stones' 'SIXTY' tour dates 2022:

JUNE

WEDNESDAY 1 – MADRID, Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, SPAIN

SUNDAY 5 – MUNICH, Olympic Stadium, GERMANY

THURSDAY 9 – LIVERPOOL, Anfield Stadium, UK

MONDAY 13 – AMSTERDAM, Johan Cruijff Arena, NETHERLANDS

FRIDAY 17 – BERN, Wankdorf Stadium, SWITZERLAND

TUESDAY 21 – MILAN, San Siro Stadium, ITALY

SATURDAY 25 – LONDON, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

JULY

SUNDAY 3 – LONDON, American Express presents BST Hyde Park, UK

MONDAY 11 – BRUSSELS, King Baudouin Stadium, BELGIUM

FRIDAY 15 – VIENNA, Ernst Happel Stadium, AUSTRIA

TUESDAY 19 – LYON, Groupama Stadium, FRANCE

SATURDAY 23 – PARIS, Hippodrome Paris, FRANCE

WEDNESDAY 27 – GELSENKIRCHEN, Veltins Arena, GERMANY

SUNDAY 31 – STOCKHOLM, Friends Arena, SWEDEN