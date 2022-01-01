NEWS BTS break the global event cinema record with a worldwide box office gross of $32.6m Newsdesk Share with :





21st century pop icons BTS broke the global event cinema record with a worldwide box office gross of $32.6m* with ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL: LIVE VIEWING.’ This event, the first live worldwide cinema broadcast of a concert from South Korea, was presented by HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing on March 12 in 3,711 cinemas in 75 countries/regions for a one-day limited engagement, with reported sell-outs across the world.



In North America, ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - SEOUL: LIVE VIEWING’ reached the No. 2 spot in the Saturday box office with a gross of more than $6.84m and a per-screen average of over $8,500 across 803 movie theatres.



HYBE 360 President DJ Kim said, “As the pandemic made it difficult to access the concert venue, we wanted to create an opportunity for fans to gather and watch the concert together. We came up with the idea of ‘LIVE VIEWING’ at cinemas and are delighted to offer an alternative experience for fans to enjoy the concert live.”



Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing said, “We are delighted with the record-breaking success of this project, not only for Trafalgar Releasing but the event cinema industry as a whole. It's a testament to both the overwhelmingly dedicated fandom of the ARMY and the overall return to cinemas on a global scale."



‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – SEOUL’ marked the group’s long-awaited and triumphant return to a stage in South Korea in front of a live audience for the first time since 2019. ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE’ is the latest world tour series headlined by BTS, featuring powerful performances and the greatest hit songs from throughout their incredible career.



The event was HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing’s fourth global title with the pop icons, including 2018’s ‘BURN THE STAGE: THE MOVIE,’ ‘2019’s BRING THE SOUL: THE MOVIE’ and 2020’s ‘BREAK THE SILENCE: THE MOVIE.’



* Worldwide gross is listed as of time of press release issuance. Gross includes Japanese admissions from Japanese distributor, AVEX Pictures.