NEWS Dave heading for second week at Number 1 with 'Starlight' Newsdesk





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Dave could be celebrating his second week at Number 1 in the UK this week, as surprise single Starlight is currently top of today’s Official Chart First Look Update. Last week, Starlight debuted at Number 1 with the biggest opening week of the year so far.



This week’s highest new entry looks set to go to Manchester rapper Aitch, who is on track to debut at Number 2 with Baby (00s R&B star Ashanti is also credited due to a sample from Rock Wit U). Not only would it be Aitch’s sixth Top 10, it would be Ashanti’s first since 2005.



On the rise again, Jax Jones and MNEK could hit yet another highest peak with Where Did You Go potentially jumping up three places to Number 7.



Viral duo A1 x J1 could also gain their 3rd UK Top 10 this week. Night Away (Dance) featuring Tion Wayne is up one to Number 10 in the midweek mark.



Could Cat Burns crack the Top 10 for the first time next week? Her breakthrough hit Go is up eight to Number 11.



Tiesto and Ava Max show no signs of slowing down with their frantic dance hit The Motto potentially rising yet again to another new best of Number 15.



And finally, Camila Cabello’s Bam Bam featuring Ed Sheeran on course to enter the Top 20 for the first time (19).

The Official Singles Chart Top 100 is revealed on OfficialCharts.com every Friday at 5.45pm. Follow the Top 40 countdown live on BBC Radio 1’s Official Chart show with Scott Mills.