Drake planning 'highly interactive' gigs

Drake is planning some "highly interactive" concerts.

The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker is hoping to play some special shows in New York and Toronto that will be unlike anything he's ever done for fans before and he's very "excited" by the concept.

Speaking on OVO Sound's SiriusXM station Sound 42, he said: “I’m excited to let all my people know that we’re working on something really special for you guys.

“Putting together two shows, one in New York and a few in Toronto. They’re gonna be something different, something that I’ve never done before. Gonna be a highly interactive experience.”

But fans will have to wait to find out more information on the shows - which will be Drake's first headline appearances since 2019 - including when they will take place.

He teased: “My brothers will be there, it’s gonna be great to see y’all, hopefully get a chance to speak with you, [and] hopefully learn a little more about each other. I’ll have the dates for that coming soon, I can’t wait.”

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj recently revealed she has asked Drake - who she previously worked with on tracks including 'Make Me Proud', 'Only', 'No Frauds', 'Seeing Green', and 'Papi’s Home' - to executive produce her upcoming album, a follow-up to 2018's 'Queen'.

Asked by one follower how long it takes to come up with lyrics, the 'Super Bass' hitmaker responded on a Twitter Q+A with fans: "Few mins. What’s funny is- that was originally 1 of the many lines I had on Seeing Green. My SG verse was just way too long so I kept creating new edits and sending back and forth to Champagne Papi [Drake]. Cuz he was like Wayne verse already long as well, so we gotta try to shorten the song. (sic)"

Quizzed on whether she and the 'Nonstop' rapper have any more music on the way, she replied: "We actually discussed him EP’ing this new album. That was b4 Seeing Green even came out. (sic)"

'Seeing Green', which also featured Lil Wayne, was released in May 2021.

The 'Anaconda' rapper didn't confirm if Drake will actually executive produce the record.