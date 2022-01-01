Spice Girls planning Glastonbury show with Victoria Beckham

Spice Girls are set to reunite with Victoria Beckham to play Glastonbury next year.



'Stop' hitmakers Mel C, Mel B, Geri Horner, and Emma Bunton have reportedly been having meetings about a world tour in 2023 and they hope to end the run of shows with a performance on the iconic festival's Pyramid Stage, which they believe the 47-year-old fashion designer would join them for, despite not having performed with the group since the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony in London.



A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “There have been bumps in the road, particularly where Geri is concerned, but the plan is still that the girls’ world tour will go ahead next year.



“The idea is that it will kick off in 2023, and finish at Glastonbury.



“Victoria has previously said that she would perform with them at the festival. So that would be the perfect way to round off the tour.”



However, it is believed the group have ruled out a performance at the upcoming Platinum Jubilee concert celebration for Queen Elizabeth in June this year because they all have different commitments preventing them from making an appearance.



Quizzed on the possibility, Mel C said recently: "You're going to need to ask Geri about that one."



But the source said: “The Spice Girls will definitely not be performing at the Queen’s Jubilee, though that is not just down to Geri, as Mel hinted initially.



“They are all working on different ­projects, and when they sat down to look at the logistics they decided there was not enough time to make it work.



“They just would have not been able to squeeze in the rehearsal time they needed for the concert.



“However, that isn’t to say that everybody was happy with that ­outcome.



“Mel B and Emma, in ­particular, seemed very ­disappointed to be saying no.



“It would have been a real ­honour, and that was not lost on them.”