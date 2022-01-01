Ella Henderson didn't see her boyfriend for the first two months

Ella Henderson didn’t meet her boyfriend for the first two months of their romance.

The ‘Ghost’ hitmaker initially connected with Olympic swimmer Jack Burnell on a dating app - but the COVID-19 lockdown stopped them from coming face to face.

Ella, 26, told OK! magazine: "We’re really good. We were a lockdown success story.

"We met on an online dating app and I’ve never looked back.

"The funniest thing about our relationship is that for the fist eight or nine weeks, we didn’t physically meet.

"It was all done through a phone or FaceTime. We built up a great friendship and fell in love."

This year marks a decade since Ella shot to fame on ‘The X Factor’ and she’s thankful she still has some supportive friends that she met on the TV show.

Asked who she is still in touch with from the show, Ella said: “Only Rylan Clark and James Arthur.

“No one will ever understand what we went through on that show. We have that bond for life.

“Rylan is like my naughty big brother and my agony aunt. He’s always had me under his wing. And James, he’s always there for me.”

Despite finding fame on 'The X Factor', Ella previously backed the move to take the show off the air.

The singer admitted that the long-running series had grown to be a bit tired.

She said: "I think sometimes things do need a break - with anything. You can’t have your foot on the gas the whole time as things tend to burn out. I think it will be refreshing."