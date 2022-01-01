Megan Thee Stallion hits out at 'crazy double standards' in rap

Megan Thee Stallion has called out the "crazy double standards" in rap culture.

The 'WAP' rapper has hit back at the "uproar" caused by her explicit collaboration with pop star Dua Lipa, 'Sweetest Pie', and can't understand why people get "offended" when a woman raps about sex but not a man.

Speaking on Dua's 'At Your Service' podcast, she said: “A boy could start rapping about popping pills and enjoying four women at one time and nobody would have a problem with that.

"But if Megan Thee Stallion says, ‘Eat my p****’ one time, there’s uproar. Like, ‘You better not ever say that word again in your life’.

“I definitely have to let people know that pleasure does not go one way. So if you get offended by a woman talking about how she likes to be pleased, then I think you need to take a step back and re-evaluate what you’re into.”

The 27-year-old hip-hop star believes it's because women are the "superior" sex and are held to high standards.

She added: “It definitely is a crazy double standard. But I feel like we are girls, right, and sometimes I just have to take it as everybody knows that we are superior.

“So they expect us to arrive as the superior beings that we are. I feel like we get critiqued so heavy because everybody just knows that women are the s***.

“So they are looking for us to be the s*** all the time.”

Megan previously faced a similar backlash for her 2020 Cardi B collaboration 'WAP'.

The 'Savage' hitmaker hit out after the pair were criticised for their "shameless adult content" by CeeLo Green.

Megan took to Twitter to take aim at the men who have mocked the rappers after they unleashed the explicit track and its accompanying video - which sees Kylie Jenner and themselves strut around in eye-popping lingerie.

She wrote: "Lol dudes will scream "slob on my k***" word for word and crying abt WAP [laughing while crying emoji] bye lil boy. (sic)"

The comment came after CeeLo - who had a song with the title 'F*** You' in 2010, which was also known as 'Forget You' or 'Fu' - said the likes of Nicki Minaj should be using their platform to be role models to their young fans, whilst he also took aim at Megan and Cardi.

CeeLo called modern pop music "sheer savagery" before going in on the chart-toppers.

The 46-year-old singer hailed them attention seekers.

And while he understands they are trying to promote "divine femininity", he believes they are doing so at a "cost".

He said: "Attention is also a drug and competition is around ... Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, they are all more or less doing similar salacious gesturing to kinda get into position. I get it, the independent woman and being in control, the divine femininity and sexual expression. I get it all, [but] it comes at what cost?"

'WAP' - which features a flurry of sexual innuendos - received a mixed reaction from fans and critics alike, but aims to spread a message of female empowerment.