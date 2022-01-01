Red Hot Chili Peppers star Flea hopes to 'keep getting better'

Red Hot Chili Peppers star Flea hopes to get even "better" as a musician.

The 59-year-old bassist always wants to improve and has cited some specific goals he has in mind.

In an interview with Bass Player Magazine, he shared: "I have my thing, you know, but I want to be better.

"The specific goals I have as a bass player are that I want to become a better soloist, and I want to expand my cerebral knowledge of chord progressions and bass-lines, so I can be a good jazz bass player."

In addition to his bass-specific goals, Flea made it clear that he cares deeply about the impact his music has on fans.

He revealed: "I want to f****** rock harder than ever. I want to stir the souls of human beings when we play. And I want to be a good bandmate - I want to connect with my bandmates, and be a great support to them and help them be the best they can be.

"I love my band and I'm really proud of the music we've recorded. I feel like it's beautiful. I feel like it's the best we can do. I feel like we're firing on all cylinders and at the top of our game, and I just want to continue to do all those things."

Flea is always “discovering” new things that help him to become a better musician.

He said: "I hope that I'm better [than I was 30 years ago]. I mean, I feel like I'm better.

"I'm always discovering things, you know, and trying to develop. I like to think that the best parts of myself back then, I've kept, and that I've gotten rid of the bits that I don't need.

"I'll try to add more essential parts and I'll get better."