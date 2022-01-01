Pink Floyd pull music from digital platforms in Russia and Belarus

Pink Floyd have removed their music from streaming services in Russia and Belarus.



The 'Comfortably Numb' rockers have announced that all of their songs released since 1987 will be wiped from "all digital music providers" in the two countries following the invasion of Ukraine.



Guitarist David Gilmour, who has family in Ukraine, has also announced all of his solo works will be taken down.



Pink Floyd said in a statement: “To stand with the world in strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the works of Pink Floyd, from 1987 onwards, and all of David Gilmour’s solo recordings are being removed from all digital music providers in Russia and Belarus from today.”



David, 76, wrote in a separate social media post: “Russian soldiers, stop killing your brothers. There will be no winners in this war. My daughter-in-law is Ukrainian and my granddaughters want to visit and know their beautiful country. Stop this before it is all destroyed. Putin must go.”



Founding band member Roger Waters - who left Pink Floyd in 2005 - recently penned an open letter to 19-year-old Ukrainian woman Alina Mitrofanova and called Russia's President Vladimir Putin's attack on the country an "act of a gangster".



The 78-year-old musician wrote: “I am disgusted by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. It is a criminal mistake in my opinion, the act of a gangster.



“There must be an immediate ceasefire. I regret that Western governments are fuelling the fire that will destroy your beautiful country by pouring arms into Ukraine instead of engaging in the diplomacy that will be necessary to stop the slaughter.”



Major music stars have cancelled their concerts in Russia in protest.



British rocker Yungblud is among the artists who have pulled the plug on concerts there and blasted the "vicious and brutal acts" of Putin, who launched a full-scale attack on the neighbouring country last month.



The 24-year-old star wrote: "I’m heartbroken to announce I will be cancelling my Russian shows scheduled for this summer.



"Heartbroken because I know the vicious and brutal acts of the Russian regime in Ukraine over the past week do not reflect the attitudes and ideals of the beautiful people who I have met in Russia in the past.



"Everyone deserves to be the creator of their own destiny, rather than having it forced upon them by acts of war and aggression. Ukraine, I promise I’ll come back as soon as I can. My heart is with you, always."