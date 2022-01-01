Gladys Knight loves performing more than ever

Gladys Knight still relishes the thrill of performing live.



The 77-year-old singer insists stepping out on stage has never got boring and she still gets a huge thrill from singing for a crowd.



Asked if she still gets the same enjoyment from being on stage as she did in the early days, Gladys said: "I do. It’s been my life. I’ve been singing since I was four years old and now, here we are."



The ‘You’re The Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me’ singer is always keen to perform her fans’ favourite songs on tour.



She said: "My fans let me know which is their favourite. I try to connect with them. Whatever you guys want, that’s what you get."



And despite her age, Gladys has no plans to slow down and even has some exciting new ventures in the works with her husband, William McDowell.



She said: "William and I are working together on some things, including something for television.



"We work together well because he keeps me moving as far as the music is concerned.



"He loves music. If something comes up and he thinks I’d do well with it, he’ll give it to me and I’ll do it."



Away from work, the veteran entertainer credits her husband for their idyllic life on a farm in North Carolina.



Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she said: "I never dreamt I’d be living on a farm.



"My husband is an outdoor guy and he really brought us a blessing. He loves the outdoors and he loves our little dog.



"We have a beautiful, beautiful place. It’s an amazing thing.



"We have everything down here - bears and everything else. The only thing we don’t have is horses. We want some horses."