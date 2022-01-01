NEWS Megan Thee Stallion: 'Dua is so chill. She is so cool' Newsdesk Share with :





Megan Thee Stallion joins Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1 to discuss collaborating with Dua Lipa on “Sweetest Pie”. She tells Zane about reaching out to Dua to kick off the collaboration, what she loved about working with her, wanting her collaborations to feel organic, reveals her new album is almost done, and more.



Megan Thee Stallion Tells Apple Music About Reaching Out To Dua Lipa To Collaborate...

I be seeing everybody making mashups of me and Dua songs and I'm like, "No, this sounds too good. We have to make a song." So when I hit her up about it, I was like, "Dua, I really want us to do a song, but I got to find that right beat. It has to be perfect." So I didn't just send her no any track. I waited till I had the perfect one and I feel like we both came to a mutual agreement that it was greatness. And now we got "Sweetest Pie".



Megan Thee Stallion Tells Apple Music What She Loved About Working With Dua Lipa…

Dua is so chill. When I first saw her on Instagram, I was like, oh my gosh, I don't know what it's given. She really look kind of mean. I don't know. I didn't know how she was going to be. But when I met her, I was like, "Love, you might be my friend." She is so cool. She's so chill. She just has a really calming spirit, and she's so sweet. And anything that she really didn't like, it was such an easy tweak or an easy fix. I feel like we pretty much liked everything, but anything ... she wasn't a diva. You know what I'm saying? It was just super easy the whole time, and I really liked that about her. Because she could be a diva, but she is just so humble. We are all divas in our own right. But what I'm saying is she was just very sweet. She was very kind. And I feel like right now, everybody is not like that. So shout out to a kind person in the industry because you don't meet a lot of them.



Megan Thee Stallion Tells Apple Music About The Music Video For “Sweetest Pie”…

I wasn't just going to do a song with Dua Lipa and I do a video, so of course there is a video. And it's so fire. I literally, just like I sat on the song, I really had to sit on the concept for the video. I knew exactly what I wanted it to look like. I feel like everybody knows, I like fantasy and I like horror at the same time. So when they see it, I feel like it's going to be like, "Wow, they really in their bag with this one.”



Megan Thee Stallion Tells Apple Music About ‘Something For The Hotties’ and Her Next Album…



MTS: 'Something For The Hottie's' project was definitely me putting out freestyles that people have heard before that they was asking to be on the DSPs and just songs that I didn't get to put on other projects that I knew the hotties would like. So I really, I like to keep a sprinkle of music out in the world no matter if I'm taking some time to work on my big things. I feel like it's always important for me to rap. I really like to rap and I know the hotties like to hear me rap. So I just keep my music out in the world. But this album right here, this is what I feel like we've been waiting for.



Zane: Is it done?



MTS: No. Almost. No, but almost, almost. I feel like as soon as I think it's done, I'm like, "No, we can use four more songs," and then I'll go record five more. And I'm like, "Okay, I don't want to use any of those.” So I might have a whole nother project of scrap songs that the Hotties could listen to.



Megan Thee Stallion Tells Apple Music About Wanting Her Collaborations To Feel Organic…

I felt like it was right because it felt right for both of us. This year with my collabs, I want it to be very organic to me, very organic to whoever I'm collaborating with. And I want us to both really thrive on it and really shine. So when I heard it, I was like, "Okay, this is my type of beat, my 808, my drums. But I feel like it's a good vibe for her." You know?



Megan Thee Stallion Tells Apple Music Exploring New Sounds...

I want to dibble and dabble in everything. I don't feel like my talent has a limit on it. But I definitely like to push myself and see what I could do next. So I feel like this is a new sound for me, but I feel like I sound good. So I hope the hotties feel the same way.



Megan Thee Stallion Tells Apple Music About Working Across Creative Disciplines…

I feel like I have a lot to say. I have a lot that's going on in my brain, so I definitely want to execute it across all platforms, whether there's me working on a show, working on a movie, or me shooting a music video. I feel like everything has to be cinematic, just so everybody know exactly where I'm coming from with it.