Nick Cannon calls talk show 'a dream come true' following cancellation

Nick Cannon has called his talk show "a dream come true" following the revelation that it is being cancelled after one season.

On Thursday, it was announced that The Nick Cannon Show is being axed after one series and is expected to come to an end around May.

During Thursday's episode of the show, the Wild 'N Out host admitted he was sad about the news but understood the decision from a business viewpoint.

"This is show business, right? And we know the biggest word in that is 'business', and this is a business," he said, reports People. "As a businessman, I know that as much fun as we have on the show, business is the thing that makes this whole thing tick and operate.

"Honestly, I show up each and every day bright and early to give you a show, but I'm also a businessman, and you understand when there's certain forms and certain platforms. This has been a dream come true for me to be able to do this for you each and every day, but my business mind, I want to expand and elevate in a way."

The 41-year-old praised the crew, calling them "the best I've ever dealt with" and his "family", and assured viewers that the show isn't "going nowhere" and there will be more episodes before it ends.

"It's truly been a blessing and this has been a dream come true and thank you all for allowing me to have my dreams and come into your home," he concluded.

According to Deadline, The Nick Cannon Show, which premiered in September, suffered from poor ratings and was the lowest-rated single-host daytime syndicated talk show this season.