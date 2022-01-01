Cardi B drops out of Assisted Living movie days before shoot

Cardi B has reportedly pulled out of her starring role in Assisted Living a week before the start of production.



The Bodak Yellow rapper has reportedly backed out of the Paramount comedy because she is overextended, sources have told Deadline.



Assisted Living was due to follow Amber - to be played by the hip-hop star - a small-time criminal, who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from both the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anyone to take her in. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.



The 29-year-old's involvement in the project was revealed in November last year when Thembi Banks came on board to direct.



The cast and crew of the movie have reportedly been told that the film has been put on hold with the hope that it can resume later this year.



According to the publication, when the leading star of a movie pulls out at such short notice, their departure is often followed by legal action. It remains to be seen if this will be the case with Cardi and the Assisted Living team.



The film would have been the Grammy-winning star's first lead acting role following small appearances in 2019's Hustlers and 2021's Fast & Furious 9.



She has yet to comment on the report.