Morgan Wade: 'I was told my voice was really strange'

Morgan Wade joined the Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky this morning to talk about her rise to fame and the unusual way she found her band.



Her latest album ‘Reckless’, featuring the track ‘Wilder Days’, was recently named Rolling Stone’s number one country album of 2021- and for good reason too.



On her life before fame:

Before rising to fame, however, Morgan started out like all great musicians- writing songs in her bedroom for no one but herself.



Speaking about those early days, she told Chris: “I was born and raised in a small town in Virginia, and I’ve been writing songs since I was like seven years old.



“For as long as I remember, I was writing songs.”



She added: “There was an unofficial singing group at school and I was the only kid that didn't make it.



“I was told my voice was really strange. So, I was like, ‘Yep, that's it’, you know, it kind of knocked me down a little bit. And I was like, ‘Alright, I'm not gonna sing, this is something I'm just gonna do for me’. And that was a very young age.”



It took several years for Morgan to gather up the courage to take her performances out of the bedroom, but something that happened when she was a teenager gave her the push she needed.



She explained: “At the age of 19, I went through a breakup in my freshman year of college and decided to get him back.



“I was going to form a band.”



On forming her band:

So desperate to find the right musicians, Morgan decided to turn to the internet in a slightly unconventional (and potentially unsafe) method of recruiting her band members.



Laughing, she continued: “So, I got on Craigslist, and I found some men that needed a singer and so I went to this random house and went down to the basement and fortunately, I lived to tell the story.”



For those of you who don’t know, Craigslist is a website for viewing and posting local advertisements.



Thank god, it worked out because after finding her new band members, Morgan wrote the album ‘Reckless’ and started putting out demos in the hopes that someone would pick them up.



Speaking about penning the record Morgan said: “The process of writing ‘Reckless’ was just me being just honest and writing for myself because that's the only way I know how to write. That's the only thing I've ever done.



“So, I think that that's why it was so authentic and transparent.”



After having meetings with a lot of different major labels, Morgan and the band went with Sony Music Nashville because, according to Morgan, they “meant business”.



This marks her first trip to the UK, where she will be playing the mainstage of the Country2Country Festival at the 02 Arena, and Morgan says she is looking forward to performing for a British audience.



‘Reckless (Deluxe Edition)’ is out now. For more great interviews listen to The Chris Evans Breakfast Show with Sky, weekdays from 6:30am on Virgin Radio