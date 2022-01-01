NEWS Dave scores second UK Number 1 single Newsdesk Share with :





Dave’s Starlight has debuted straight at the top of the Official Singles Chart. It marks the acclaimed rapper’s second UK Number 1 single, following 2018’s Funky Friday featuring Fredo.



Starlight arrives at Number 1 with combined chart sales of 63,000, including 7.7 million streams, the biggest opening week for any track this year. It’s also the first song to debut straight in at Number 1 this year too.



Australian DJ Luude also cracks the Top 5 for the first time with Down Under featuring Men At Work’s Colin Hay rising to Number 5, a new peak.



Several tracks inside the Top 10 also see some upward momentum this week; with Sam Fender’s Seventeen Going Under (6), Mimi Webb’s House on Fire (7) and Overseas by D-Block Europe featuring Central Cee (8) all shifting up one place.



Jax Jones and MNEK also finally arrive inside the UK Top 10 after weeks of climbing with Eurodance hit Where Did You Go. It’s Jax’s 8th Top 10 hit and MNEK’s first since Number 1 hit Head & Heart with Joel Corry.



Just outside the Top 10, A1 x J1 and Tion Wayne are a new entry at Number 11 with Night Away (Dance) as Russ Millions, Buni and YV are this week’s biggest climber, vaulting a massive 34 places to Number 12 with Reggae & Calypso, a new peak for the track.



George Ezra also ascends to a new peak today with Anyone For You up three to Number 13, while ArrDee secures his 5th Top 20 entry in less than a year with Come & Go debuting at Number 16. Tiesto & Ava Max continue to reach new heights with The Motto rising two to Number 17, while Cat Burns’ viral breakout hit Go ascends ten spots to a new peak of Number 19, the London native’s first Top 20 hit.



Camila Cabello gains her 15th UK Top 40 hit with Bam Bam featuring Ed Sheeran debuting at Number 22, while Em Beihold’s Numb Little Bug scuttles three places forward to Number 28. And finally, Bad Boy Chiller Crew continue to rise with BMW racing up six to Number 32.